Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Images: Tommy's In The Revenge Business

Returning on September 1st, here are some new preview images for STARZ's Joseph Sikora-starring Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

After cutting ties in New York, Joseph Sikora's (Power, Ozark) Tommy Egan's newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago. But the explosive second season of STARZ's Power Book IV: Force begins on a very less-than-welcoming note, with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner. With Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) at odds, the Flynn organization weakened, and a new connection on the scene, Tommy is more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. But to say that he's going to meet some resistance along the way is a very deadly understatement – as you're about to see in the following preview images:

The season premiere will hit on Friday, September 1 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming & on-demand platforms (and internationally on the Lionsgate+ streaming service across Brazil, Spanish-speaking Latin America, the UK, and Ireland). On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8 pm ET/PT in the U.S. & Canada. Now, here's a look back at the official teaser & the second season overview – with Power Book IV: Force returning to screens on September 1st:

Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he's more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what's theirs, a federal task force that's closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

The second season stars Joseph Sikora ("Power," "Ozark") as "Tommy Egan," Isaac Keys ("Get Shorty," "The Oath") as "Diamond Sampson," Lili Simmons ("Banshee," "Ray Donovan") as "Claudia Flynn," Shane Harper ("Hightown," "A Teacher") as "Vic Flynn," Kris D. Lofton ("Ballers," "Snowfall") as "Jenard Sampson," Carmela Zumbado ("You," "Chicago PD") as "Mireya Garcia," Manuel Eduardo Ramirez ("Snowfall," "Queen of the South") as "Miguel Garcia," Miriam A. Hyman ("The Chi," "The Laundromat") as "US Attorney Stacy Marks," Adrienne Walker ("Law & Order: Organized Crime," "FBI") as "Shanti 'Showstopper' Page," Anthony Fleming III ("Prison Break," "The Beast") as "JP," Lucien Cambric ("Chicago P.D.," "The Chi") as "D-Mac," and Tommy Flanagan ("Sons of Anarchy," Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as "Walter Flynn."

Gary Lennon ("Power," "Euphoria") serves as showrunner and executive producer for season two. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

