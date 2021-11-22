Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, D&D Series Projects Updated

At the beginning of this year, Paramount and Hasbro's Entertainment One (eOne) announced that Derek Kolstad (John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) had been tapped to write and develop a pitch for a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series. The move was just one of many eOne is making to expand the brand of IP properties like D&D, "Power Rangers," the Brandon Routh-starring animated "Magic: The Gathering" series, and more. Now, eOne's President of Global Television Michael Lombardo is offering a number of updates on the projects they have in various stages of development. Here are a few highlights that popped to us (and you can check out the entire article here):

Sounds Like a "Power Rangers Universe" is Coming to Netflix: "Since we set up Power Rangers with Jonathan [Entwistle], we pitched really a whole-world approach. It's not just one show, it is shows followed by films, some kids' programming. We have found a great writing partner for him, they are off. Knock on wood, Netflix is excited, we're excited, we hope to have some news soon.

"Magic: The Gathering" is Looking "Great": "We have a show, 'Magic: The Gathering,' which is a huge gaming brand under the Wizards of the Coast sector which is their online gaming community. We're going to be airing that on Netflix, it's a great animated show."

"D&D" Will Be Getting a Scripted & Unscripted Approach: "Our big focus right now is Dungeons & Dragons. When I initially sat with Darren [Throop] and Steve [Bertram], knowing that Dungeons is part of the Hasbro portfolio was incredibly exciting to me. It's a world and part of that is, its challenges are wow, where do you start? We don't want it to just be one show so we are building out, developing out a multi-pronged approach for television, a number of scripted shows and unscripted, and we hope to be taking this out to the marketplace early next year."

