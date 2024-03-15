Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: amy jo johnson, Austin St John, power rangers

Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson No Fan of Austin St. John's Latest Idea

Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson made it crystal clear on social media that she's no fan of Austin St. John's latest clothing line idea.

Amy Jo Johnson and Austin St. John go way back since their days on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers playing Pink Ranger Kimberly Hart and Red Ranger Jason Lee Scott. Johnson appeared in 138 episodes, while St. John in 82. Both made appearances in 1995's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and 1997's Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, but neither appeared in Netflix's 30th-anniversary reunion special Power Rangers: Once & Always. The forward-thinking St. John devised a plan to promote quotes from what he calls "warriors of all ilks, including the terrible ones" on T-shirts, something Johnson couldn't help but cast shade over.

Power Rangers: Why Amy Jo Johnson Thinks Austin St. John Should Probably Consider a Publicist

"I'm building a 'Warrior' line, where I will go back in history from pre-greek days, as far back as I can," St. John told Jim Cummings, host of the podcast Toon'd In! in his February 26th episode. "I'm gonna have famous quotes from warriors of all ilks, including the terrible ones. Hitler was, you know, a demon on steroids, but he had some pretty good one-liners. So everybody from the great ones to the infamous and terrible ones." The actor also claims it will also include actors and martial artists Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris.

"Hmmm? I think some people should have publicists. 😬 Dear me…" Johnson wrote initially in a cryptic tweet before following up with. "Rogue Red Ranger has an entire new meaning. Okay I'll stop now. 😬" The actress last appeared in the franchise in a cameo role in the 2017 reboot Power Rangers opposite the late Jason David Frank, who played Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in the original 1993 series. St. John last appeared in a season two episode of Power Rangers Beast Morphers in 2020. So far, nothing from this "Warrior" line has appeared nor did St. John reply to Entertainment Weekly after an inquiry.

Hmmm? I think some people should have publicists. 😬 Dear me… — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) March 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Rogue Red Ranger has an entire new meaning. Okay I'll stop now. 😬 — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) March 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

