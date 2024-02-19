Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: amy jo johnson, MMPR, power rangers

Amy Jo Johnson Spoils The Ending Of Her Debut Power Rangers Comic

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, Pink Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson chose not to participate in the series’ 30th Anniversary special.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, original Pink Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson chose not to participate in the series' 30th Anniversary special "Once & Always) on Netflix, choosing instead to co-write a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book with Matt Hotson for Boom Studios for the occasion instead.

Then at the end of the year, Johnson, Hotson, and Boom revealed the series title – The Return – and that Ms. Marvel artist and Power Rangers superfan Nico Leon had joined the project through a Kickstarter campaign, which attracted more than triple the fans of their previous two Power Rangers campaigns and generated over three-quarters of a million dollars.

But comic shops are receiving Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return first, beginning with issue #1 on the 7th of February… and despite all those pre-sold Kickstarter copies, promptly sold out. And from what I'm hearing, the orders for the second printing overwhelmed Boom's supply and will be allocated… so perhaps a third printing is on the way?

Perhaps even more surprising is how incredibly well-reviewed Johnson's debut comic writing effort has been. It's currently the highest-rate recent first issue on review aggregator, ComicBookRoundup.com, alongside two other Boom titles – Power Rangers Unlimited: Morphin Masters #1 which marks Ryan Parrott's return to the franchise and The Displaced #1 by Ed Brisson and Luca Casalanguida. And yes, for those keeping track, that's more critical acclaim than the top-selling Thundercats #1, the Energon Universe's latest launch, Cobra Commander #1, and fellow crossover artist Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi's Moon Man #1. Could it be that these strong reviews combined with Johnson's celebrity status are driving sales and reorders on The Return?

And if so, what impact will Johnson reuniting with good friend and original Blue Ranger, David Yost, for a surprise live reading of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #1 on her Instagram account have on interest and excitement for the series? If that alone wasn't enough, the fact that she spoils the ending of the first issue of her own comic looks to have created quite the stir,

Two things I can't stand: 1. When people take the comic you worked so hard on and show it online for free. 2. When people don't take #PowerRangers seriously. If anyone can help me track down whoever these people are, I'd appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/gyySlWkqtZ — Matt Hotson (@Matt__Hotson) February 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And as Johnson notes in the video, she hasn't acted in a decade and it's been longer than that since she last portrayed Kimberly Hart. It looks like she found a way to give her fans a reprisal of the role they wanted to see in Once & Always. How will it impact retailer's orders for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #2 which FOCs today? I suspect comic shops may want to take a second look at those orders..

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #2 (OF 4) CVR A MONT

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240060

(W) Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson (A) Nico Leon (CA) Goni Montes

Amy Jo Johnson-the Pink Ranger herself-continues leading this alternate universe story, with the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers plagued by tragedy. Kimberly reflects on a shocking choice she had to make all those years ago when telling the story of the Rangers' final hour against Rita and Zedd!

But, did they make it out in time, and what ramifications did their final battle have for Earth in the present, including for Trini's mysterious niece, Selena? In Shops: Mar 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

