Pretty Little Liars: New "Summer School" Clues; Something on Tuesday?

We have some new clues for Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School - and something on Tuesday?

With Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (RAS) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring preparing to unleash Pretty Little Liars: Summer School across Max screens soon, viewers are getting some more clues as to what the new season of the Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney & Zaria-starring series has to offer. In the first of two recent Instagram posts, RAS shared a look at an ominous "Sweet 16" birthday present that shouldn't be opened. Following that, we have a new preview image – followed by a rundown of the schedule of activities taking place at Our Mother of Holy Grace Church (with a possible clue at the end that might mean we're getting something this Tuesday). Here's a look at what each post had to say:

"Sometimes, all you want for your birthday is for your best friends to throw you a surprise party. Especially when it's your Sweet Sixteen. A party with music and dancing and balloons and cake and presents. LOTS of presents. Only thing is…sometimes, you get presents that AREN'T from your friends. But you don't realize that because you forget to read the card. Or there was no card. And you learn too late that sometimes, some presents…SHOULDN'T be opened. This…is one of those presents. And one of the little liars has a summer birthday coming up VERY, VERY SOON… #pllsummerschool #RosieRicotta #carefulwhatyouwishfor #comingsoononMAX 🩸🌹👠👗💃🏽🩸💋🌈💔☠️☠️☠️"

"Happy Sunday! This is just a reminder that in addition to Devotional Services at 12 noon on weekdays, Vespers at 5:30 PM on Saturdays, and High Mass on 9:30 AM and 1:00 PM on Sundays, Our Mother of Holy Grace Church also hosts a daily summer Youth Group for teens and (teens-at-heart) led our very own Pastor Malachi and congregant Martha Beasley. In addition to choir duties and community service, the youth group will be focusing on a "Redemption House" project this June. Further details and audition notices will be released later this week. Check your Tuesday bulletins! 🙏🏼⛪️🔔📖🐍🩸🌹🌈💋💃🏽👠💔☠️☠️☠️☠️"

"The scares are a bit bigger and badder and bolder. We do have a new a new villain who possibly is connected to Archie Waters, as we'll learn early on in episode 1. One of our favorite franchises this season is SpookySpaghetti.com. Roberto and I and our writers are all very obsessed with Creepypasta, so we love sort of having our own website," Bring shared during an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan. "And this horror villain is going to test every one of the girls, and they'll go on their own personal journey."

"Our villain is a female figure of horror, which is something we really wanted to explore in our female-centered horror show. We also wanted our villain to feel quite apocalyptic and terrifying," Aguirre-Sacasa shared. "And because most of our season is set during summer—besides taking inspiration from our favorite slashers—we wanted it to feel a little more apocalyptic, like something like 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' or even 'Midsommar.' There's a lot of really horrific imagery tied to movies like that, and we wanted to tap into those a little bit. And we also knew we had to make a villain scarier than A, and it was pretty scary in season 1." Bring added, "The mythology of the look of her face is very tied to into the mythology of the show, and that's something that will reveal a bit later in the season."

As far as those new faces go for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, they include Antonio Cipriano's (National Treasure: Edge of History) Johnny, "a self-professed player who works alongside Imogen at Millwood's Ice Creamery," who has eyes for Imogen (Madison). Ava Capri's (Do Revenge) Jen is Noa's (Reficco) former juvenile detention cellmate who reunites with her during summer school – resulting in "messy drama both personal and criminal." Noah Alexander Gerry's (Station 19) Christian is described as "a smart, charming New York City transplant" who becomes Tabby's (Kinney) co-worker at the Orpheum – but it's not long before "a romance right out of a (horror) movie" develops. Loretta Ables Sayre's (Magnum P.I.) Lola is Mouse's grandmother, now living with her in Millwood for the summer. But things don't remain peaceful for long when Mouse discovers her grandmother getting "a little too invested in a Creepypasta-like online community."

