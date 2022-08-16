Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Finale Promo: Secrets & Lies Exposed

So for Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, this is it (hopefully, until there's a second season). We've reached the final three episodes, S01E08 "Chapter Eight: Bad Blood" (written by Michael Grassi & Stasia Demick); S01E09 "Chapter Nine: Dead and Buried" (written by Aguirre-Sacasa & Bring), and S01E10 "Chapter Ten: Final Girls." Will "A" finally be revealed? Will one of our main "Liars" turn out to be the big bad? Or is there another shocking reveal waiting around the corner to light a fire to everything? Thankfully, we have an official promo/trailer for the final three chapters to help piece the puzzle together.

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono. Now without further ado, here's a look at the promo for the next two episodes of HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin S01E08 "Chapter Eight: Bad Blood," S01E09 "Chapter Nine: Dead and Buried," and S01E10 "Chapter Ten: Final Girls":

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.