Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Set for Spring; 4 More Join Cast

Set for Spring 2024, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School welcomes Antonio Cipriano, Ava Capri, Noah Alexander Gerry, and Loretta Ables Sayre.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay C. Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, it was December 2023, and Aguirre-Sacasa was thanking the cast & crew while confirming that filming had wrapped. Nearly three months later, we're getting some big news as to when the season will arrive – and the new faces on tap to join Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria. Earlier today, EW reported that the season will see our leads "facing a fate worse than death: summer school" – and that's expected to officially kick off this spring. As for who they will be facing off against? Well, it turns out that the "new villain" in play "may or may not have a connection to 'A'" but does intend "to put them all to the test."

As far as those new faces go, they include Antonio Cipriano's (National Treasure: Edge of History) Johnny, "a self-professed player who works alongside Imogen at Millwood's Ice Creamery," who has eyes for Imogen (Madison). Ava Capri's (Do Revenge) Jen is Noa's (Reficco) former juvenile detention cellmate who reunites with her during summer school – resulting in "messy drama both personal and criminal." Noah Alexander Gerry's (Station 19) Christian is described as "a smart, charming New York City transplant" who becomes Tabby's (Kinney) co-worker at the Orpheum – but it's not long before "a romance right out of a (horror) movie" develops. Loretta Ables Sayre's (Magnum P.I.) Lola is Mouse's grandmother, now living with her in Millwood for the summer. But things don't remain peaceful for long when Mouse discovers her grandmother getting "a little too invested in a Creepypasta-like online community."

"Last Friday, we finally (!) wrapped "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School." Season One, we wrote, prepped, and produced the show while still in the throes of the pandemic. Season Two faced…different challenges. 😉 Not the least being—finishing a summer-set storyline, post-strikes, in freezing, snowy December. In the desolate, tick-infested forests of the Catskill Mountains. And through it all, these five ladies stayed the course and led the charge with their courage, class, professionalism, and unbreakable spirit," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in an Instagram post sharing some looks at the cast behind the scenes as filming on the season wrapped. "Very proud of and grateful to them. And to everyone who worked behind the scenes and in front of the cameras to make a season that's deeper, richer, funnier, more beautiful, and WAY SCARIER than our first. Including and especially (goes without saying) hearts and souls [of] Lindsay Bring and Jimmy Gibbons. Happy wrap and HAPPY SLASHING!!!! 🔪🔥💪🏼💄💥👻🎲🎃🐈‍⬛🎭☠️" Here's a look at the original post:

Here's a look back at Max's 2024 trailer, with footage from Pretty Little Liars: Summer School beginning at the 1:13 mark (and featured during the opening & closing of the trailer):

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement when news of the show's return was first announced. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.

