Primal S03E07: "Heart of the Undead": Spear Realizes What He's Become

Spear realizes what he is in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. Here's our S03E07: "Heart of the Undead" preview.

Article Summary Spear faces heartbreaking rejection as he realizes what he's become in Primal Season 3 Episode 7.

Fang grows suspicious of Spear’s transformation, straining their prehistoric bond further.

Mira’s fate worsens after a brutal encounter with an Andrewsarchus in the latest episode.

Catch trailers and a sneak peek as Tartakovsky's Primal continues with emotional, action-packed twists.

We almost wish Spear had come back as some kind of mindless killing machine – that would be a whole lot less heartbreaking. Because our feels are in overdrive for him as the third season of Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky's (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal rolls on. Though it seemed like he was slowly being accepted, Fang is still sensing that something's off about Spear and is not a big fan of having him around. That feeling of not being wanted around isn't going to get much better for him tonight, with S03E07: "Heart of the Undead" addressing Mira's fate after a nasty encounter with an Andrewsarchus near the end of the chapter – and Spear coming to the painful understanding of what he's become. Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, and sneak peek at what's to come:

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03E07: "Heart of the Undead" Preview

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Episode 7: "Heart of the Undead" – Spear's world shatters when he's shunned by everyone and finally realizes what he has become.

Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

