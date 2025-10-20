Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Prison Break

Prison Break: "Mayans MC" Co-Creator's Pilot Gets Hulu Series Order

Mayans M.C. co-creator, Elgin James' pilot for a new take on the popular FOX drama Prison Break has nabbed a series order at Hulu.

Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Elgin James' new take on the popular FOX drama Prison Break has nabbed a series order fro Hulu. In the new series, a soldier-turned-corrections officer takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she'll go for someone she loves. Originally announced to be in development in 2023, James would get a pilot order in December 2024. Emily Browning (Cassidy), Drake Rodger (Tommy), Lukas Gage (Jackson), Clayton Cardenas (Michael "Ghost"), JR Bourne (Junior), Georgie Flores (Andrea), and Myles Bullock (Darius "Red"). In addition, Priscilla Delgado, Ray McKinnon, Margo Martindale, Donal Logue, Lili Taylor, and Sylvester Powell starred in the pilot.

While set in the same universe as the original series, the new series isn't expected to include either of the show's main characters – Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and will stand on its own. Original series creator and executive producer Paul Scheuring and original series' executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz are set to executive produce alongside showrunner/writer/pilot director James and his Sierra Drive production banner, with 20th Television producing.

Prison Break: Wentworth Miller Done with Michael, Straight Characters

Taking to Instagram back in November 2020, Miller shared a very personal and heartfelt post that began with Miller expressing their appreciation for those who've commented or DM'd them to offer kind, supportive words or who reach out in positive ways. But because of the trolls and Miller's fear that their social media posts will become places where others will be exposed to bullying and other forms of abuse, they eliminated the ability to comment. "'This is my favorite IG account,. someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less," Miller wrote. "Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don't want them exposed to bullshit."

From there, Miller revealed that they're done with playing Michael and with the Prison Break franchise. For the actor, it's about shifting their career so that they're a gay man who tells the stories of gay characters. And while they understand that this will disappoint the fans, it's more important for them to help lend a voice to those not represented nearly enough in our storytelling. "On a related note… I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael," the actor wrote. "If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That's your work. – W.M."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!