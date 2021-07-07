Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report

While there is still no official word yet, let's just say that silence is definitely not golden for fans of FOX's Prodigal Son holding out hope for another season of the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring series. Originally, Warner Bros. TV Group head Channing Dungey offered viewers a lifeline by confirming that "conversations" were taking place to find the series a new home. Since that time, things have been eerily quiet as cast members began being included in announcements for other projects. Aurora Perrineau (Det. Dani Powell) is set to take on a key recurring role and expected to appear in at least five episodes of HBO's Westworld. From there, we learned Sheen would be reuniting with David Tennant for Good Omens 2, expected to begin filming in Scotland in October.

Then TVLine's Matt Webb Mitovich responded to a question about the show's status in his regular "Matt's Inside Line" column- and it wasn't good. "'Son' be done. I'm hearing that efforts to find the WBTV drama a new home have come up empty." Adding onto that, Perrineau tweeted out this evening that she had read the reporting and that she hasn't "been notified of anything or heard anything in a long time", admitting that is "never a good sign" before sending "lots of love" to the show's faithful.

"Contemplation. Reflection. Those silent and still moments where you can take pause and recollect. It's been a month since I finished filming and I'm beginning to catch my breath. 'Prodigal Son' dropped into my life unexpectedly, I wasn't looking to jump into something so soon after 'The Walking Dead,'" Payne wrote in his post "But timing is everything and when the universe comes to meet you, you better hold on tight and enjoy the ride. What a ride it was. Tears, laughter, joy, friendship. The most stressful time in my life and the most rewarding. It's a crazy industry when you look at it from the outside. We work insanely long hours with little time for family or self. But when you're lucky enough to work on something so special you willingly make those sacrifices." Payne then went on to thank his wife and musician Jennifer J Akerman as well as the cast, crew, and creative team behind the series- before ending things on a bittersweet note: "It's better to burn out than to fade away"

Teasing "big" ideas should the series return, series creator Sam Sklaver explained to DH how the series was evolving for Payne's Malcolm Bright. "The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin could shine," he explained. Without giving too much away, the series creators envision also having Michael Sheen's Martin Whitley aka The Surgeon and Catherine Zeta'Jones's Vivian Capshaw return. But while all of that sounds great, just what are the chances of the series returning. "I don't know what our chances are," Fedak explained, "but writing for these actors and this crew was a great privilege. I hope we get to work together again."

