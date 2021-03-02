Prodigal Son S02E07 Preview: Capshaw Puts Martin's Skills to Good Use

With Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Martin's aka The Surgeon (Michael Sheen) twisted world already spinning faster than either of them can handle, FOX's Prodigal Son is welcoming Catherine Zeta-Jones' Dr. Vivian Capshaw into the mix. A Claremont Psychiatrics resident MD who enjoys putting Martin through his paces with the most menial of tasks at first, Dr. Capshaw begins seeing Martin in a new light when he starts helping treat the other patients- meaning Martin's life is about to get a whole lot more "interesting." Anyone else getting the feeling that's probably not a good thing for Martin?

In the following preview, Martin is introduced to Dr. Capshaw- who wastes no times sending a message by putting his "skills" to good use. And don't forget to keep an eye out for Alan Cumming's criminal profiler Simon Hoxley during this week's episode of FOX's Prodigal Son:

Prodigal Son Season 2, Episode 7 "Face Value": Malcolm, still reeling from the latest events with Ainsley, focuses on the next case, in which a famous plastic surgeon is murdered. Meanwhile, Martin gets a new job working in the infirmary with resident MD Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Zeta-Jones). Then, Jessica is surprised to learn her younger sister is in town. Alan Cumming guest-stars.

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients. Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the cast as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, a Claremont Psychiatrics' resident MD who looks to make Martin's life "interesting" after she sees him in a new light when he starts helping treat other patients. Alan Cumming stars as Simon Hoxley aka "The Mind Sleuth," who travels to New York to get to the bottom of Endicott's murder, placing Bright and his family squarely on his radar.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".