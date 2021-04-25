Prodigal Son Season 2 E10 Preview: Malcolm's Looking for Some Distance

Heading into this week's episode of FOX's Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-starring Prodigal Son, our fascinating father-and-son duo are on two different trajectories. Malcolm (Payne) is looking to deep-dive into his work and put all of the Endicott business behind him (good luck with that)- and that includes keeping a greater distance from Martin (Sheen). One huge problem with that? Martin's working Dr. Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones) so he can have a "family reunion" of sorts. So you see the problem? Dumping a whole lot of fuel on that fire is Jessica's (Bellamy Young) plan to start working on an intimate memoir of her life, with Gil's (Lou Diamond Phillips) help. If you're wondering what deep, dark secrets might be unearthed then we're all on the same page. Now here's a look at a preview for "Exit Strategy":

Prodigal Son Season 2, Episode 10 "Exit Strategy": As Malcolm distances himself from Martin, Jessica does the opposite, diving head-first into the past for the sake of her tell-all book. Meanwhile, Martin is desperate to get in touch with his son ahead of his imminent plans, as Dr. Vivian Capshaw grows increasingly suspicious. Meanwhile, the NYPD investigates a crime of passion.

