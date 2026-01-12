Posted in: Current News, Fox, Netflix, TV | Tagged: prodigal son

Prodigal Son Star Tom Payne Kicking Off Series Watch-Along TONIGHT

With Prodigal Son already scoring big on Netflix, Tom Payne is inviting fans to join him TONIGHT for a series watch-along on Instagram Live.

Article Summary Tom Payne launches a Prodigal Son watch-along on Instagram Live, beginning tonight at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

Both seasons of Prodigal Son are now streaming on Netflix and quickly hit the platform’s Top 10.

Fans can join weekly watch parties and hear behind-the-scenes insights straight from Payne.

The seris creator previously teased some ideas for show if it was to return.

FOX's Tom Payne (The Walking Dead) and Michael Sheen (Good Omens)-starring Prodigal Son is one of the shows that deserved a five-season run – and we're still scratching our heads over why it didn't happen (aside from "The FOX Curse," that is). Thankfully, the show's two seasons are now streaming on Netflix – and based on what Payne had to share earlier today, it's doing pretty damn well considering it hit Netflix's Top 10 after only two days on the streaming service. To celebrate the series finding new life, Payne is hosting a weekly Instagram Live (beginning tonight at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET) so that fans can revisit the series with him, from the pilot to the series finale.

"We made it! Top 10 on Netflix two days after we premiered on there. So now let's climb to the top! Tonight I will begin the Instagram live watch-along. Those of you who can join me live, I look forward to seeing you there. Anyone who can't join, hopefully you can watch along after. I will be sure to post it when it's done! Exciting stuff. Onward and upward!" Payne wrote in his most recent Instagram post on Monday – only hours before the watch-along kicks off at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET over on Payne's Instagram account:

"'Prodigal Son' is available on [Netflix] today! Starting this Monday, I will be watching every episode on an Instagram live every week until we've watched them all together! So tell all your friends to start watching, and then we can have a fun time together finding out more about what it took to make this crazy fun show 🤪," Payne wrote. Here's a look at his post from over the weekend:

"Contemplation. Reflection. Those silent and still moments where you can take pause and recollect. It's been a month since I finished filming and I'm beginning to catch my breath. 'Prodigal Son' dropped into my life unexpectedly, I wasn't looking to jump into something so soon after 'The Walking Dead,'" Payne wrote in an Instagram post shortly after wrapping filming on the series for the last time. "But timing is everything and when the universe comes to meet you, you better hold on tight and enjoy the ride. What a ride it was. Tears, laughter, joy, friendship. The most stressful time in my life and the most rewarding. It's a crazy industry when you look at it from the outside. We work insanely long hours with little time for family or self. But when you're lucky enough to work on something so special you willingly make those sacrifices." Payne then went on to thank his wife and musician Jennifer J Akerman as well as the cast, crew, and creative team behind the series- before ending things on a bittersweet note: "It's better to burn out than to fade away"

Teasing "big" ideas should the series return, series creator Sam Sklaver explained to DH how the series was evolving for Payne's Malcolm Bright. "The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin could shine," he explained. Without giving too much away, the creative team also envisioned having Sheen's Martin Whitley, aka The Surgeon, and Catherine Zeta'Jones's Vivian Capshaw return.

