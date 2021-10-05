Psych 3: This Is Gus: James Roday Rodriguez Vid Confirms NYCC Trailer

This Saturday, October 9, at 2 pm ET, James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Jazmyn Simon, and Corbin Bernsen as well as executive producers Steve Franks & Chris Henze will be on hand to preview Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus. and promising "some exciting news." Well, Rodriguez (along with Claude) is already sharing some exciting news via a video on Twitter. And just to put "PsychOs'" nerves at ease? Yes, there will be a trailer drop this weekend.

Here's a look at Rodriguez's video confirming the trailer drop at NYCC this Saturday (though the clip makes him sound a bit like a time-traveller- you'll see what we mean):

For those who need a recap, the new film/extended episode finds Shawn (Rodriguez) & Groomzilla Gus (Hill) going rogue before Gus' shotgun wedding ahead of the birth of Baby Guster to find Selene's missing "ex." Meanwhile, Omundson's Lassiter grapples with the future of his career. Okay, now that everyone's caught up? Good! Now here's a look at Omundson's Instagram post and tweet from the summer marking the first day, and also throwing some love to the Psych family:

Here's a look back at the announcement from May 2021:

During a 2020 episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Hill and Rodriguez explained to the Smallville star what it is that keeps them coming back. In addition, they revealed how not taking themselves too seriously, treating the cast and crew with equal respect, and just being decent to one another not only contribute to the show's enduring popularity but also made the production one that people enjoyed being a part of.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MORE PSYCH ON THE WAY?!? #insideofyou #psych (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMKHJKYsyoE)

Of course, you're most likely looking for the full episode at this point. No worries, because we've got you covered:

And just in case you're feeling a bit nostalgic, here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Peacock's Psych 2: Lassie Come Home:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Official Trailer) July 15th | Psych (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQdt2zlt4UA&t=7s)

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, "This Is Us," "American Housewife") is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez, "A Million Little Things," "Psych") and Gus (Dulé Hill, "Suits," "Psych") return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych 3: This Is Gus stems from Universal Studio Group's UCP, in association with Thruline Entertainment. Series creator Steve Franks serves as executive producer and director, with Franks and Rodriguez co-writing. Chris Henze will executive produce for Thruline, alongside Rodriguez and Hill.