Quantum Leap Reboot Gets NBC Pilot Order; Bellisario Exec Producing

Well, it would appear those "very significant conversations" that Quantum Leap star Scott Bakula alluded to last fall about the possibility of a reboot of the popular series were a lot more significant than people first thought. On Thursday, NBC announced that it had given a pilot order for a reboot of the Bakula and Dean Stockwell-starring 1990s series. La Brea co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing & executive producing the pilot, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero, original series creator/EP Don Bellisario, and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt.

Set in the present time (some 30 years after Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished), a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine… and the man who created it. While not currently attached to either reprise his role or produce in some way, Bakula has apparently had conversations about returning (Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85). Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce the pilot alongside Lilien & Wynbrandt's I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario's Belisarius Productions, and Gero's Quinn's House Productions.

Speaking with the late Bob Saget as a guest on the actor & comedian's Bob Saget's Here For You podcast last September, Bakula wanted fans to know that while they shouldn't look for a teaser any time soon there had been "very significant conversations" going on about bringing the series back. "There are very significant conversations about it right now going on. I don't know what it would be. I don't know who would have it. The rights were a mess for years. I don't know if they're even sorted out now. That's always been the biggest complication." Bakula has brought up the idea of bringing the series back with Bellisario over the years, "and he would always say, "I can't write it without thinking of you and Dean [Stockwell, who has since passed away].'" But Bakula saw that as even more reason for Bellisario to get his new vision out there, telling him, "just think about me and Dean and write your show. Get it out there. If you have an idea, just write it. I am sure it will be great. I don't know what that idea would be if we did."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scott Bakula Shares Stories From Quantum Leaping to being a Star Trek Captain to NCIS'ing (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSNjy6buMBU)