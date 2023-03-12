Quantum Leap Season 1 Ep. 15 Preview: Ben Needs Jenn as Second Chair With S01E15 "Ben Song for the Defense" hitting this week, here's a look at the preview images, promo & overview for the next Quantum Leap.

With a new episode of NBC's Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap hitting this week, the time-jumping series continues to roll out answers that lead to even more questions as it inches closer to its season finale. And in this week's episode S01E15 "Ben Song for the Defense," things get even more interesting as Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) comes to Ben's (Lee) aid when he leaps into a public defender's life. Here's a look at the episode overview, preview images, and trailer for this week's next chapter:

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 15 "Ben Song for the Defense": When Ben (Raymond Lee) leaps into a harried public defender, he must keep an innocent teenager accused of murder out of prison for life. In an unexpected turn of events, Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) puts her legal expertise to the test as she steps in as the hologram on this complicated leap. Now, here's a look at the preview images & promo released for S01E15 "Ben Song for the Defense":

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.