Quantum Leap Season 1 Episodes 13 & 14 Preview Images Released

After this week's powerful episode that represented the best that the series has to offer, we have not one but two sets of preview images to pass along for the next two episodes of NBC's Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap. In S01E13 "Family Style" (hitting February 20th), Ben (Lee" connects on a personal level with an Indian family struggling to save their family business. And based on how the previous episode ended, Magic (Ernie Hudson) & Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) definitely have something they need to speak to Ian (Mason Alexander Park) above. Following that, we have preview images for S01E14 "SOS" (hitting on February 27th) though we still don't have an official promo for that yet. Take a look…

Quantum Leap S01E13 "Family Style" & S01E14 "SOS" Preview

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13 "Family Style": When Ben (Lee) leaps into an Indian family to try and prevent their beloved family restaurant from burning down, he finds an emotional connection with their matriarch through memories of his own. Magic (Ernie Hudson) and Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) share a surprising revelation with Ian (Mason Alexander Park). Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released, followed by the official promo trailer for the episode.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 14 "SOS": TBD

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.