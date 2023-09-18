Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nbc, preview, quantum leap, trailer

Quantum Leap Season 2 Official Trailer: Ben Faces Future Leap & More

A leap to 2050 (???) is just one of the challenges facing Raymond Lee's Dr. Ben Song in the official trailer for NBC's Quantum Leap Season 2.

With well less than a month to go until NBC's Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park & Nanrisa Lee-starring Quantum Leap returns to our screens, fans have been getting a ton of intel on what (and who) to expect. With the latter, we have Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) joining the cast as series regulars. And when it comes to guest stars, viewers can look forward to seeing Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Francois Arnaud (The Borgias, Blindspot), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal, Blindspot), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys, Shazam! Fury of the Gods). As for what fans can expect? Well, we'll let the following official trailer from the network do the talking for us…

This season, Ben's leaps include Egypt in 1961, Los Angeles Riots in 1992 Koreatown, a UFO investigation in 1949 New Mexico, witch trials in 1692 Massachusetts, and more. Set to return to NBC on Wednesday, October 4th (and available the following day on Peacock), here's a look at the official trailer for Quantum Leap Season 2 (with the leap to 2050 leaving us curious…):

Taylor plays Hannah Carson, a complex young woman whom viewers will meet in the season's third episode – a young woman who may be more than she appears. Gadiot's Tom Westfall is a US Army Officer – former special forces who is now high up in Army Intelligence – and overseeing the project in a crucial role. Thoughtful & centered, Westfall is a spiritual kind of warrior whom both men and women admire but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant. Now, here's a look back at the preview images for Quantum Leap Season 2 that were released, offering some clues to what's to come this season with Episode 201: "This Took Too Long!" – Russia, 1978; Episode 205: "One Night in Koreatown – Los Angeles Riots, Koreatown, 1992; Episode 208: "Nomad" – Egypt, 1961 (filmed in Cairo, Egypt):

And here's a look at the Fall 2023 trailer that was released by NBC that also included a look at the returning series:

