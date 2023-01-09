Rabbit Hole Images: Kiefer Sutherland Series Hits Paramount+ In March Here's a look at a set of preview images for John Requa & Glenn Ficarra's Kiefer Sutherland-starring Rabbit Hole, premiering on March 26th.

Well, there's nothing like the Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event to learn a lot more about what's to come television-wise in 2023. For this go-around, Rabbit Hole showrunners John Requa & Glenn Ficarra were joined by series stars Kiefer Sutherland, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, and Rob Yang to announce that the eight-episode spy thriller would hit Paramount+ on Sunday, March 26, with a two-episode debut. In the upcoming streaming series, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. New episodes of the series will drop weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada (and on the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France; the South Korea premiere date will be announced soon). Considering we're still huge fans of Sutherland's turn as Jack Bauer during his run in the "24" franchise, this series doesn't have to do too much to get me to check it out. But just in case you need more convincing, here's a set of preview images that help make our case (with very cool key art waiting for you at the end):



Joining Sutherland on the cast of Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole is Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern, and Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm. Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).