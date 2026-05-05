Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Unveils Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper Comic Set

Revenge of the 5th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Article Summary Disney Parks debuts a limited-edition Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper comic set inspired by Galaxy’s Edge.

The Star Wars collectible bundle includes a mini Stormtrooper figure, variant comic, and sculpted collector coin.

Limited to 5,500 pieces, this Disney Star Wars release celebrates the First Order seen at Black Spire Outpost.

Available now on shopDisney for $34.99, the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge souvenir set targets collectors and fans.

The First Order was a militaristic regime that rose from the remnants of the Galactic Empire after its defeat in the Galactic Civil War. Operating from the Unknown Regions, it secretly rebuilt its strength, eventually emerging as a powerful threat to the New Republic. Led by Supreme Leader Snoke and later Kylo Ren, the First Order sought to restore order to the galaxy. The First Order was sure to make its presence known at Disney Parks Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Now, the First Order Stormtrooper is back with a new limited-edition 5,500-piece collectible from Disney. New comic book bundles are here, including one that features the infamous First Order Stormtroopers that can be seen around the Black Spire Outpost. This bundle includes a miniaturized Stormtrooper figure with five points of articulation and a collectible coin. A copy of the Marvel Comics Star Wars Galaxy's Edge #2 comic also includes a special First Order Stormtrooper variant cover. These fun Star Wars collectibles will bring home and expand your love for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and this limited set is already up for purchase on shopDisney for $34.99.

First Order Comic Book, Coin Set – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

"This limited edition First Order Stormtrooper souvenir set will transport you to a galaxy far, far away, or Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Disney's Hollywood Studios whenever you like! The set includes a fully sculpted Stormtrooper action figure with five points of articulation, a full-size comic book featuring a Stormtrooper variant cover, plus a bas-relief sculpted coin with his image, all encased in clear plastic collector's packaging. May the Force be with Star Wars fans always!"

Created especially for Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort

Limited Edition of 5,500

Set includes action figure, comic book and collector's coin

Fully sculpted miniature First Order Stormtrooper action figure

Five points of articulation

Full size comic book

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #2 comic with FIrst Order Stormtrooper variant cover

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