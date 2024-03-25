Posted in: Current News, NBC, Opinion, Peacock, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: msnbc, NBC News, opinion, rachel maddow, ronna mcdaniel

Rachel Maddow Calls Out Both NBC News & Ronna McDaniel (VIDEO)

On tonight's show, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow called out NBC News for hiring Ronna McDaniel and addressed the reasons why McDaniel is unqualified.

From former Meet the Press moderator & chief political analyst Chuck Todd and Morning Joe co-anchors Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski to Deadline White House host Nicole Wallace, and reportedly a large number of folks within the news division, NBC News isn't having a hard time finding folks within their own ranks who want them to reverse their decision to hire ex-Republican National Committee Chair, Ronna McDaniel. Earlier tonight, Rachel Maddow joined them in condemning the move – calling the decision "inexplicable" while urging NBC News to "reverse the decision."

"I will tell you, the fact that Ms. McDaniel is on the payroll at NBC News, to me, that is inexplicable. You wouldn't hire a wiseguy; you wouldn't hire a made man like a mobster to work in a D.A.'s office, right? You wouldn't hire a pickpocket to work as a TSA screener. So I find her decision to put her on the payroll inexplicable, and I hope they will reverse their decision," the host of The Rachel Maddow Show shared with the show's viewers. From there, Maddow shared how it was only when "MSNBC staff essentially, unanimously and instantly expressed outrage" over the hiring did the decision from MSNBC management came down that McDaniel would not appear on the news network – different from what was originally announced.

Maddow: "I want to associate myself with all my colleagues both at MSNBC and at NBC News who have voiced loud and principled objections to our company putting on the payroll someone who hasn't just attacked us as journalists but someone who is part of an ongoing project to get… pic.twitter.com/C32hI3lvv1 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"The person who was the head of the Republican party during Donald Trump's time in office, and during his effort to throw out the election result and stay in power anyway, and during his effort to run for election again, after having done that, is Ronna Romney McDaniel," Maddow continued, reminding viewers of McDaniel's past activities. "And she pitched in and helped. She helped set in motion part of the plot that involved fake Trump electors to Congress from states that Trump did not win so Republicans in Washington could use those fake, fraudulent elector slates to contend that maybe Trump didn't win those states, even though he didn't."

"Bad decisions will inevitably happen. Mistakes will be made. But part of our resilience as a democracy is going to be us recognizing when decisions are bad ones and reversing those bad decisions." Rachel Maddow encourages her colleagues at NBC News to 'take a minute' on their… pic.twitter.com/T1FVMh5KIP — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

McDaniel has blamed the media for everything that ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump actually did wrong during his one term. In addition, she has called the mainstream media "corrupt" & engaging in "fake news" while also peddling 2020 election conspiracy theories and accusing MSNBC of "spreading lies" with an evening lineup of "primetime propagandists."

"She pitched in and helped." Rachel Maddow outlines Ronna McDaniel's role in boosting Donald Trump with the authority of the Republican Party and then helping him in his project to replace democracy as America's system of government. pic.twitter.com/qAaLa5hjYp — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Right now, the [Trump] project is to tell the American people that those efforts around the 2020 election were righteous, that 2020 election, it wasn't okay. Those election results were not correct. We shouldn't believe American elections. American elections aren't real elections. American election results should not be seen as real. They should not be respected. That is the project now, right? It didn't work to overthrow the government the last time, but as long as you can build on that first effort, as long as you can keep up the entire election mythology, then you are priming your people. You are priming the American public to not accept the results of the next election, either."

