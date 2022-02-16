Rare Xena: Warrior Princess Mosaic Honors Cast & Crew

Xena: Warrior Princess, the tale of the eponymous Xena's journey of redemption, ran from September 1195 until June 2001. As a spinoff of the Hercules: The Legendary Journeys series, this sister series actually surpassed Hercules in popularity, becoming a major cult classic. Xena's companion Gabrielle is celebrated by fans for its romantic subtext that, at some points, became outright text. The series is looked back on as a major moment in television history, with both Xena and Gabrielle seen as icons of fantasy both as individuals and a pair. Now, a special photograph mosaic has gone live on Heritage Auctions made up of images of the cast and crew that brought the Xena: Warrior Princess TV show to life.

You can take a look at a full photograph of the mosaic here to see how it will look in your collection.

Let's get into the full listing, now up at Heritage Auctions.

Exclusive to cast and crew of Xena: Warrior Princess is this rare photo mosaic featuring photographs of the entire crew arranged in a way that looks like the show's lead characters. A photo mosaic is a mosaic which consists of many small photos. Viewed from a distance, the small photos merge into a large overall picture. The poster measures 25.5" x 20.75" and comes to auction from the personal collection of Xena's visual effects supervisor Harrison Ellenshaw. The poster comes flat. In Very Good condition. From the Ellenshaw Family Archives.

Fans of the cult classic Xena TV series can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this unique item. Best of luck to everyone staking their claim because this is one that fans surely won't want to miss.