Reacher Keeps Trying to Do the Right Thing; This Time, As a Lawyer

With Season 2 hitting Prime Video later this year, Amazon is sharing a look back to when Jack Reacher impersonated a lawyer to save a life.

With the second season set to be a holiday present this year for a whole lot of folks, we've been counting down the days until the marketing rollout begins for writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher. But until that gets underway, Amazon's Prime Video continues sharing these look-back clips from the first season that give viewers just getting on the bandwagon a better sense of what the series is about – and "Day One" watchers a reminder of why they should be excited for the streaming series' return. For this go-around, we have a look at an important moment from S01E06: "Papier" (directed by Omar Madha and written by Aadrita Mukerji).

In the following scene, Jack (Ritchson) goes the lawyer route to touch base with Prof. Kate Castillo (Alexandra Cecilia Castillo-Smith). But after realizing that a threat to her life was much closer than he realized (soon taken care of with his necktie), Jack has to blend a little bit of truth with a little bit of not-quite-the-truth to convince Desk Sergeant Diaz (Erniel Baez) to trust him enough to get Prof. Castillo police protection.

In the following sneak peek trailer released by Amazon in honor of "Prime Day" back in July, we were treated to some looks at what's set to hit Prime Video this year – and that includes Reacher returning to our screens in December 2023. You can check out the official confirmation that Reacher Season 2 will be hitting screens this December beginning at around the 00:20 mark (with quick looks included at the beginning and end of the trailer) – and following that, we have a rundown on what we know about the second season so far.

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season:

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

