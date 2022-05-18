Reacher Season 2 Adapting "Bad Luck and Trouble"; Maria Sten Returning

Very large leading man Alan Ritchson announced today that not only will the second season of Reacher begin production this Fall, but it will be an adaptation of the 11th Lee Child novel Bad Luck and Trouble. Maria Sten will return as Reacher's female counterpart Francis Neagley, with a more prominent role in the story. And as for what the season holds? When the members of Reacher's old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind—revenge.

Here's a look at Ritchson confirming the news on the second season via Twitter:

"O'Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically." That's right, season 2 of #ReacherOnPrime will be based on Bad Luck and Trouble (Jack Reacher, #11), written by the legendary Lee Child. Filming will commence this fall. pic.twitter.com/bOua7LSsLY — Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) May 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The first season of Reacher adapted Lee Child's first novel Killing Floor. It established the quasi-Western neo-noir format of Reacher stories: Jack Reacher, the man-mountain who walks like a man and hits like a wrecking ball, comes to a town, discovers bad guys in it, and systematically kills them all before leaving, as the blurb for season one read: "From writer and showrunner Nick Santora, the series follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him, and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher's keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall."

So our very large hero and Neagley team up to find out who's been murdering their former colleagues and uncover – surprise! – a conspiracy! This is the major Neagley novel in the series. Francis Neagley was actually named after a real-life person, a reader who won a charity auction where the prize was for Lee Child to name a character after them. Francis Neagley could sustain a book and TV series of her own if Child and the producers were ever inclined.

Showrunner Nick Santora executive produces alongside original author Child, Don Granger, and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. Reacher is streaming on Amazon Prime.