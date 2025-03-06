Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, Batman, Reacher

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson On Batman Rumors Not Going Away & More

Reacher star Alan Ritchson discusses those DC Studios/Batman rumors not going away, his wanting to play the Dark Knight, and more.

Article Summary Alan Ritchson on the ongoing rumors about playing Batman in DC Studios' upcoming projects.

Despite James Gunn's denials, fan demands for Ritchson as Batman remain strong.

Ritchson openly expresses his desire to play Batman and his admiration for the character.

Batman rumors persist despite official statements, but Ritchson makes it clear that he would love the chance.

It's the rumor/fan-casting dream that won't seem to die. As we all know, DC Studios CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's DCU is going to have its own Bruce Wayne, aka Batman – in fact, he's set for The Brave and the Bold. That's separate from what Matt Reeves has going on with his "The Batman" universe, which has Robert Pattinson as its Dark Knight. But on the DCU side, a name hasn't been attached to portray its version yet – but one name that's come up is Reacher star Alan Ritchson. And yet, while Gunn has given no indication whatsoever that Ritchson is even being thought about or considered, the buzz about it being a possibility is still out there – as strong as ever. Taking part in WIRED's "The Web's Most Searched Questions," Ritchson addresses how he still continues to be asked about the role while reaffirming his interest in the role (and even gives us a little Batman voice along the way).

"This is a… what's amazing to me about this rumor of the Batman or the Batman desire and the zeitgeist is the fact that James Gunn has personally announced publicly on his Twitter or X or whatever, 'LOL, he's not playing Batman. He is not playing Batman!' And this thing will not die. I get asked every day if I'm playing Batman. Yeah, would I play Batman? Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman. I would, yeah, I would don the suit. 'Gotham is mine.' Look at that. I don't even have to practice. It just comes out naturally," Ritchson responded.

As part of a video featurette accompanying a profile interview of him by The Hollywood Reporter from April 2024, Ritchson had a chance to discuss some things he has on his "Career Bucket List." In the clip above, Ritchson was asked if he would prefer to portray the Joker or Batman. Noting that he feels like Joaquin Phoenix "crushed it" in Joker, Ritchson made it clear that he's all-in on playing The Dark Knight. "I would love to play Batman. There! I said it, okay? I'll shout it from the rooftops. 'I want to be Bruce Wayne!' Here's the thing about Batman – you know what his superpower is? Intelligence. Dude is the smartest superhero there is. Like, he's inventive and he's got all the gadgets stuff, but he's super smart. I want to be that guy and also to have like a cave with hypercars, sports cars, and awesome motorcycles. You saw the Ducati – I'm into that stuff."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!