Real Housewives of AEW Dynamite Fails to Beat Beverly Hills in Ratings

The salacious interpersonal bickering of some of television's most ridiculous drama queens failed to capture first place in the ratings as AEW Dynamite fell to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the Wednesday cable charts. This week's episode of AEW Dynamite may have been the most anticipated episode of all time after World Champion CM Punk unloaded all of his petty personal beefs at a post-PPV press conference on Sunday, spilling the tea on former bestie Colt Cabana's bank account, which Punk said Cabana shares with his mother.

Punk's half-hour blowup may have been enough to cause fellow AEW stars Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to enter Punk's locker room where a backstage brawl occurred, in which Punk's new bestie, Ace Steel, allegedly bit and pulled the hair of Omega, but it wasn't enough to get more people to tune into TBS than wanted to watch the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo engage in basically the exact same behavior, though possibly slightly more maturely. Insiders tell Bleeding Cool that AEW producers are probably kicking themselves for not having Punk literally flip the table at the press conference, which could have given AEW an edge going into the reality TV ratings battle, but the fact is the Housewives were booked so strongly this week, not even Chris Jericho's heavily-botoxed abs were able to make a difference.

AEW Dynamite drew 1.035 million viewers for last night's episode, with a .38 in the crucial 18-49 demo. That's a respectable number, but not quite good enough, as the Real Housewives pulled in 1.222 million viewers with a .39 in the demo. At press time, Tony Khan was reportedly considering unsuspending all parties involved in the altercation and turning it all into an angle where CM Punk's relationship with his dog Larry is threatened by Larry's newfound respect for Kenny Omega. Please call our 1-900 hotline for more details.