"Reggie Dinkins" Trailer Released; Megan Thee Stallion Guest-Starring

Here's the trailer for Tracy Morgan & Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, with Megan Thee Stallion guest-starring.

Show debuts Monday, February 23rd on NBC with a double premiere: encore at 8pm and a new episode at 8:30pm ET.

Megan Thee Stallion joins as guest star, playing a recently divorced mom who flirts with Radcliffe’s character.

Created by acclaimed showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means, the series brings comedy and star power to NBC.

After dropping a preview last month, NBC is rolling out Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins in a very big way on Monday, February 23rd. After an encore airing of the series opener at 8 pm ET, a brand new episode will follow at 8:30 pm. In addition, superstar Megan Thee Stallion is set to appear as a guest star this season, and we've added a first look at her and Radcliffe from an upcoming episode to the image gallery below. Megan's Denise is a recently divorced mom who strikes up a flirtation with Arthur (Radcliffe).

A Look at "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins"

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

