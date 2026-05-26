Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, minecraft

The Skeleton Comes to Life with LEGO's Latest Minecraft Set

Clear some shelf space as LEGO is back with more construction set like the infamous Minecraft monster, The Skeleton

Article Summary LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton brings the iconic mob to life in a 502-piece buildable figure with display-ready style.

The 11.5-inch Minecraft Skeleton includes posable neck and arms, letting fans recreate action poses with its bow.

A removable diamond helmet adds Minecraft game-inspired customization, plus a DLC code unlocks a diamond skull cap.

LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton launches June 1, 2026 for $39.99, making it a standout gift for Minecraft fans.

The LEGO Minecraft line keeps expanding its fun and perfect blocky universe with yet another buildable mob straight from the game's most iconic encounters. The Skeleton brings one of Minecraft's iconic creatures to life with a fun, display-worthy brick-built figure that comes in at 502 pieces. Standing 11.5" tall, this model is displayed on a small grass-style base with the Skeleton featuring articulated joints at the neck and arms. This will allow the Minecraft monster to display different action stances, including aiming its signature bow while standing guard.

The build also includes a removable diamond helmet, adding a small but simple customization twist that mirrors Minecraft's in-game armor system. LEGO and Minecraft are perfect for each other, and model sets like this help to capture just how perfect they are with a faithful set that fans will appreciate. As a bonus, LEGO has included a diamond skull cap DLC code that can be redeemed to add some new flair to your on-screen fun. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Minecraft The Skeleton set is expected to release on June 1, 2026, for $39.99.

LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton

"Minecraft® players can showcase their passion for gaming with The Skeleton (21594), a model building kit gift for boys and girls 10 years old and up. Kids can enjoy this brick-built skeleton figure as both a fun toy and an eye-catching piece of Minecraft merch. One of the most iconic characters in the Minecraft video game, The Skeleton stands firmly on a grass base and features a jointed neck and arms, allowing it to be posed for dynamic display."

"With its classic weapon, a bow and arrow, and a removable diamond helmet, The Skeleton makes a fun and formidable piece of gaming decor. Treat gaming fans to this Minecraft mob as a birthday, holiday or any day gift idea. Bonus feature: Players can scan a QR code on the building instructions to redeem a diamond skull cap for use in the Minecraft video game. Set contains 502 pieces."

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