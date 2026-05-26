Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions

New Fury Red Elf Armory Gladiator Coming Soon to Mythic Legions

Prepare to enter the blood-soaked arena with Four Horsemen Studios with the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators

Article Summary Four Horsemen Studios unveils the Mythic Legions Fury Red Elf Armory Gladiator with a fierce crimson arena-ready design.

This Mythic Legions gladiator includes two heads, shoulder armor, belt straps, and sword, shield, axe, and hammer.

Built for posing and customization, the Fury Red Elf adds agile elven speed and a brutal new edge to Armory Gladiators.

Mythic Legions Fury Red Elf Armory Gladiator is up for pre-order now for $54.99 with an expected Q4 2026 release.

The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators line continues with yet another war-forged champion joining the fight. Four Horsemen Studios has debuted their new Fury Red Elf Armory Gladiator, who brings a sharper, more aggressive edge to the blood-soaked arena. This 6" tall figure blends elven precision with the destructive energy of the Coliseum of Mercurios. The Fury Red Elf showcases an impressive crimson color scheme, which only helps to give him a fiery, battle-hardened appearance. Like other entries in the Armory Gladiators series, the figure is built around full articulation and heavy customization.

This release will include multiple weapons, such as a sword, a shield, an axe, and a hammer. Collectors can also customize this release with shoulder armor, belt straps, and masked and unmasked head sculpt. You can add some agility and red flair to your arena with this fiery elf, who will surely stand out compared to some of the other bulkier Mythic Legions gladiators. The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Fury Red Elf Armory Gladiator is already up for pre-order at $54.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Fury Red Elf Armory Gladiator

"Add the ultimate gladiator warriors to your Mythic Legions army! The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Fury Red Elf Armory Gladiator action figure is around 7 inches in size and features multiple points of articulation for creating various poses with the figure. The figure also comes with two heads, shoulder armor, four belts, and a variety of weapons for customization. Don't miss your chance to add this impressive figure to your Four Horsemen collection!"

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Part of the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators series

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Fury Red Elf figure

2 Head parts

Shoulder armor

Sword

Axe

Hammer

Shield

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