Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

New TMNT x G.I. Joe Figure Coming Soon with Krang as Destro

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration

Article Summary Playmates expands its TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover line with Krang as Destro, turning the villain into a Cobra-style brute.

The 5-inch TMNT Krang as Destro figure features 19 points of articulation and a detailed hybrid design with Krang in the torso.

Accessories include swappable weapon hands, an axe, a mace, and a removable Krang brain for dynamic TMNT display options.

Krang as Destro joins Shredder Commander, Leonardo as Snake Eyes, and Donatello as Dial-Tone, with preorders live now.

Two classic toy universes are colliding once again as Playmates finished off their final crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and G.I. Joe. This collection continues as more mash-up villains are arriving, delivering to pair with Shredder Commander. Be prepared as evil genius Krang takes on the role of Cobra's infamous weapons dealer, Destro! This figure creates a fun mutant-powered hybrid that blends Krang's sinister look with Destro's signature armor.

The Real Reptilian Heroes will have a tough time taking down this brute as he will stand at 5" tall, and will feature 19 points of articulation. Krang as Destro showcases that infamous Krang body with a Destro upgrade, and yes, Krang is still stored inside his belly. This intergalactic weapons dealer will also come with two swappable weapon hands, one for a mace and one for an axe. Add some Dimension X to your Cobra ranks and pair Krang Destro Leonardo as Snake Eyes or Donatello as Dial-Tone for some true mash-up fun. Pre-orders are already live for $17.99, and he is set to release in Q3 2026.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe Krang as Destro

"Two of the most iconic properties in action figure history join forces for the first time! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Hasbro's G.I. JOE collide in this all-new collectible figure mashup that celebrates a shared legacy of heroism, attitude, and larger-than-life adventures! The Destro x Krang figure is designed to include both G.I. JOE and TMNT characteristics, with highly detailed sculpting and decoration. With 19 points of articulation, this figure is highly articulated and comes equipped with interchangeable android arm missiles and a removable Krang brain, making him ready for action-packed poses."

Product Features

5 inches (12.7cm)

Made of plastic

Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe

19 Points of articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Krang as Destro figure

Android axe

Mutant mace

Krang Alien

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