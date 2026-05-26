Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions

Enter the Arena with New Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Release

Prepare to enter the blood-soaked arena with Four Horsemen Studios with the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators

Article Summary Four Horsemen Studios expands Mythic Legions with the Armory Gladiators Darker Flesh warrior for Mercurios arena battles.

The Mythic Legions gladiator features a shirtless design, custom shoulder armor, and masked or unmasked head options.

Mix-and-match Mythic Legions compatibility and included sword, axe, hammer, and shield boost display and play value.

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Darker Flesh Gladiator is up for pre-order at $54.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

Four Horsemen Studios is back with a brand new set of figures as they step deeper into the brutal arenas of Mythoss. The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators line continues the ever-expanding fantasy universe with a new warrior to add to your games. The new Darker Flesh Armory Gladiator adds yet another warrior to the roster, who stands at 6" tall and is built on their signature highly articulated Mythic Legions body system. Bring the endless bloodsport of the ancient Coliseum of Mercurios to life with this new champion who is armored up and ready for battle.

The Darker Flesh Gladiator features a shirtless design, custom shoulder armor, and two swappable heads. Masked and unmasked sculpts are included to add some variety to your arena and will work with Four Horsemen Studios' mix-and-match figure compatibility. A nice selection of brutal arena weapons is also included with a sword, a shield, an axe, and a sword, which will help him stay ahead of the competition. Pre-orders for the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Darker Flesh Armory Gladiator are already live for $54.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Darker Flesh Armory Gladiator

"Add the ultimate gladiator warriors to your Mythic Legions army! The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Darker Flesh Armory Gladiator action figure is around 7 inches in size and features multiple points of articulation for creating various poses with the figure. The figure also comes with two heads, shoulder armor, four belts, and a variety of weapons to customize the figure with. Don't miss your chance to add this impressive figure to your Four Horsemen collection!"

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Part of the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators series

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Darker Flesh Armory Gladiator figure

2 Head parts

Shoulder armor

Sword

Axe

Hammer

Shield

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