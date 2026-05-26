Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions

The Grey Demon Joins Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Series

Prepare to enter the blood-soaked arena with Four Horsemen Studios with the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators

Article Summary Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators expands with the Grey Demon, a brutal new arena warrior from Four Horsemen Studios.

The Grey Demon features an ashen color scheme, signature Mythic Legions articulation, and a fearsome demon design.

Collectors get 2 swappable heads, shoulder armor, 4 belts, plus a sword, axe, hammer, and shield for battle.

Mythic Legions Grey Demon Armory Gladiator pre-orders are live for $54.99 now, with a Q4 2026 release planned.

The darker side of Mythoss grows with the new and ongoing Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators line. This new series will expand your brutal arena roster with a new variant that is ready to enter the blood-soaked arenas of a forgotten age. Be prepared for some pure horror to enter the arena as the Grey Demon Armory Gladiator is here to slay and champion that tries to get in his way. Four Horsemen has given this fighter an impressive ashen color scheme that will come in at 6" tall and will feature the signature articulation that Mythic Legion fans appreciate.

Just like other warriors in this new Gladiator line, the Grey Demon will have two swappable heads, with helmeted and unmasked to help showcase his true demon form. Besides the heads, Four Horsemen Studios has included shoulder armor and four swappable belts that work with the mix-and-match customization system in Mythic Legions. Collectors will be able to enter the arena with an axe, a sword, a shield, and a hammer to help smash the competition. Pre-orders are already live for $54.99 with the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Grey Demon Armory Gladiator set for a Q4 2026 release.

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Grey Demon Armory Gladiator

"Add the ultimate gladiator warriors to your Mythic Legions army! The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Grey Demon Armory Gladiator action figure is approximately 7 inches tall and features multiple points of articulation for creating various poses. The figure also comes with two heads, shoulder armor, four belts, and a variety of weapons to customize the figure with. Don't miss your chance to add this impressive figure to your Four Horsemen collection!"

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Part of the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators series

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Grey Demon figure

2 Head parts

Shoulder armor

Sword

Axe

Hammer

Shield

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