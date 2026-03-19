Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: Regular show

Regular Show: "Lost Tapes" Countdown Video with Premiere Date Now MIA

A video with the release date for Cartoon Network & J.G. Quintel's Regular Show: The Lost Tapes and a countdown to a preview has gone MIA.

Article Summary Regular Show: The Lost Tapes countdown video with a premiere date and countdown to a possible preview went missing from YouTube.

May 11th was listed as the new Regular Show premiere date before the video was removed.

The series will feature J.G. Quintel, William Salyers, Mark Hamill, and Sam Marin reprising their roles.

Mark Hamill shares insights on returning as Skips and the ongoing appeal of Regular Show's humor.

During the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe had the chance to showcase what's ahead in the immediate (and not-so-immediate) future. One of those highlights was a new Regular Show from J.G. Quintel. Since that time, we learned that the animated series would be titled Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, would see Quintel returning as Mordecai and Hi Five Ghost, Williams Salyers reprising his role as Rigby, Mark Hamill returning as Skips, and Sam Marin as Benson and Muscle Man, and would focus on previously unseen "lost" adventures. Now, it seems we're only days away from getting our best look yet at what's to come – or maybe not.

Here's what happened. Earlier today, a YouTube video appeared in the Regular Show channel that included two big headline-grabbers. First, it listed May 11th as the show's premiere date. In addition, the video was actually a countdown/notification to something coming on Monday, March 23rd: "Something is coming… | NEW Regular Show: The Lost Tapes 11th May | Cartoon Network." Except now… it seems to have been taken down. Does that mean the video went live too soon? Could there be an issue with the date? Stay tuned…

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes – Mark Hamill on Returning as Skips

"I enjoyed it. It's got kind of a Beavis and Butthead vibe in that it's about these two losers who are highly critical of everyone else, Mordecai and Rigby. I didn't think that one would go. If it were on Adult Swim and they could make pot references and stuff, that's one thing, but this is for kids," Hamill shared during a spotlight panel at the 2024 Fan Expo Chicago (as reported by Popverse) regarding the animated series' lasting appeal. "Well, 8 seasons later, I had to tell [J.G. Quintel] who created it; I had to admit that I didn't think it would go. I told him the very reason I just told you. It reminded me – maybe I should just write a book of advice, and then people just do the opposite, like George Costanza of 'Seinfeld.'"

With the news that the animated series was set for a return, would Hamill be down with his Skips reuniting with blue jay Mordecai and raccoon Rigby? Most definitely. "William Salyers DMed me. He said, 'Did you hear the news? I'm just worried. Are you in or not?' As if I've somehow outgrown them. I wrote him back saying, 'There is only one Skips, and he's very much looking forward to meeting with his old pal Rigby.' He sent me a gif of somebody dancing with joy," Hamill shared.

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