Resident Alien: Alan Tudyk-Starring SYFY Series Lands Season 2 Renewal

With SYFY's Resident Alien heading towards its season finale on March 31, Alan Tudyk's "Harry' may not be so certain of what the future had in store for him, but viewers received a ton more clarity on the show's future. On Wednesday, the NBCUniversal-owned cable network announced that the series would be returning for a second season- three years after the series was first put into development. Resident Alien joins Chucky, Day of the Dead, and The Surrealtor on SYFY's slate of upcoming series- with the latter three expected later this year.

"With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony — a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch-perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great," said the president of scripted content for NBCUniversal TV and streaming Lisa Katz. "The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry's very particular perspective on humans."

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.