Resident Alien Season 4: Here's Our S04E03: "Ties That Bind" Preview

With a new chapter hitting tonight, here's our preview for SYFY & USA Network's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien S04E03: "Ties That Bind."

We're only two episodes into the fourth season, and our hearts are already starting to hurt as a whole lot of folks find themselves feeling isolated and alone – and we're not just talking about Harry (Alan Tudyk) having to face the reality of being a human for the rest of his mortal life. That brings us to our preview for SYFY and USA Network's Resident Alien S04E03: "Ties That Bind." Along with a look at the official overview, we have the episode image gallery, trailer, and a pair of sneak peeks. In addition, we have a look back at two key scenes from last week's episode – enjoy!

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 3: "Ties That Bind" Preview

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 3: "Ties That Bind" – Harry (Alan Tudyk) and D'arcy (Alice Wetterlund) travel to an unexpected place to recover an alien device left behind by his people. Written by Alexandra Lazarowich.

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root).

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

