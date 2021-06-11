Resident Evil: Lance Reddick, 5 More Join Netflix Live-Action Series

Ten months ago, Netflix and Constantin Film posted a pleasant surprise for Resident Evil fans: not only is the live-action video game adaptation moving forward, but it would consist of eight, one-hour episodes co-written by a name very familiar to Supernatural fans: Andrew Dabb – who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. Flash ahead today and the final day of the streamer's Geeked Week, and we have some major casting news. First, Lance Reddick (Castlevania, American Horror Story) has joined the series in the role of the mysterious Albert Wesker. Next up, Reddick will be joined by Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez. Set to tell a brand new story that builds upon Capcom's legendary video game franchise, viewers will find themselves transported three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, where an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation's dark secrets.

Still not enough for you? How about the title of the first/pilot episode? The series kicks off with "Welcome to New Raccoon City," and we have a series overview that's giving us a bit of a Locke & Key/Stranger Things vibe: "When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live-action series based on Capcom's legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix."

The series will take place over two timelines, which make for some fascinating casting opportunities- as you'll see from the following description from the streaming service:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Mary Leah Sutton (The Following, Tell Me A Story) co-writes, and also serves as an executive producer- as does Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film, with Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz producing.

