Resident Evil: Netflix Live-Action Series Ending After One Season

Netflix will not be moving forward on the second season of Constantin Film & co-writer, showrunner & EP Andrew Dabb's (Supernatural) live-action series take on Capcom's Resident Evil. Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that the drama "did not have a particularly strong showing on Netflix's Top 10 and cost vs. viewing," the major factor that the streamer considers before making any decisions on future seasons. After a strong initial start (debuting at #2 with 72.7 million hours viewed), the series dropped off Netflix's charts after only three weeks. The streaming series starred Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Ella Balinska, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery.

Here's a look back at the previously-released official trailer (followed by more background intel on the series):

The series kicked off with "Welcome to New Raccoon City," and we had a series overview that gave us a bit of a Locke & Key/Stranger Things vibe: "When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live-action series based on Capcom's legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix." The series took place over two timelines, as you'll see from the following descriptions previously released by the streaming service:

In the 2022 timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the 2036 timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Mary Leah Sutton (The Following, Tell Me A Story) co-writes, and also serves as an executive producer- as does Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film, with Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz producing.