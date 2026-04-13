Posted in: ABC, Music, TV | Tagged: Jimmy Kimmel, weird al yankovic

"Weird Al" Yankovic Hits Late-Night Milestone with Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Weird Al" Yankovic is about to hit an impressive late-night milestone this week when he appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the first time.

Article Summary "Weird Al" Yankovic to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live for the first time on April 16, 2026.

This Kimmel appearance completes his performances on every major late-night talk show since 1981.

Yankovic jokes about missing Jack Paar, referencing his long history with television appearances.

He is finishing his Bigger & Weirder Tour with dates set from May to October 2026.

"Weird Al" Yankovic is about to complete a very interesting collection that no other musician can currently lay claim to, as he's about to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and complete a late-night achievement. This Thursday, Yankovic will perform on Jimmy Kimmel's show for the first time in the show's 23-year run, which is an interesting but really weird factoid, as one would assume it would have happened much sooner. Once he does this, however, he will have achieved something few artists can lay claim to: he will have performed on every late-night talk show he could have performed on as a musician since his career started.

He's Inevitable: "Weird Al" Set To Perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live

We're not just talking the big names of the modern era, which include Jimmy Fallon, Steven Colbert, and Seth Meyers; we're talking every show since his late-night debut in 1981, when he first appeared on the Tom Snyder Show on NBC. Since then, he performed for everyone on the late-night network shows, including Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Arsenio Hall, Conan O'Brien, Craig Kilborn, Craig Ferguson, James Corden, and even Carson Daly. Jimmy Kimmel is the last piece of the puzzle, as he makes his appearance this Thursday, April 16.

When asked by the website LateNighter why it took so long to happen, Yankovic said, "I think you'd have to ask Kimmel that!" But he did have a sense of humor about the idea that he hadn't appeared on every show possible. "I haven't done all of the network late-night shows. Missed out on Jack Paar. Guess he didn't want a toddler on the couch."

Yankovic is currently gearing up to finish out his "Bigger & Weirder Tour," with several dates spanning from May to October of 2026.

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