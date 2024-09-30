Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: image comics, revival

Revival: Steven Ogg Joins SYFY Series Adapt in Recurring Role

Steven Ogg (Snowpiercer) has joined the cast of SYFY's adaptation of writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton's Image Comics series Revival.

Earlier this month, we learned that Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp: Vengeance), Romy Weltman (Slasher), David James Elliott (JAG), and Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis) had been cast in SYFY's adaptation of the Image Comics series Revival – created by writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton and running for 47 issues from 2012-2017. Earlier today, Variety reported exclusively that Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer) has joined the cast in a recurring role. The live-action series adaptation centers on a miraculous day in rural Wisconsin when the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But we're not talking about a zombie story – those that were "revived" have returned, appearing and acting as if nothing ever happened. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone – alive or undead – is a suspect. Here's a rundown of who's who in the upcoming series…

Scrofano's Dana is "constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date." Weltman's Martha "Em" Cypress is the sheriff's younger daughter who, "having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that, for her in particular, is now turned upside down."

Elliott's Wayne Cypress is the longtime Wausau sheriff who is "determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he's sworn to protect." McQueen's Ibrahim Ramin is a scientist from the Center for Disease Control "who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life." "Raised by a fire-and-brimstone pastor," Ogg's Blaine Abel sees Revival Day as his divine calling and will use the fear and chaos within Wausau to build and rally a militia of true believers against the Revivers."

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, the upcoming SYFY series Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce – who executive produce alongside Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, and Greg Hemmings.

