Rey Mysterio to Star in Latin American Cartoon Network Series

Move over, Hulk Hogan's Rock and Wrestling! WWE star Rey Mysterio may have lost an eye to Seth Rollins, but at least he has a new career to look forward to being a cartoon star. Mysterio will star in a new animated series about himself fighting evil for Cartoon Network Latin America, according to a report from Lucha Central. The project was announced at the 2020 Pixelatl Festival. However, Lucha Central appears to have a press release about the show, complete with corporate press release quotes, which are the true universal language.

From Cartoon Network Mexico's Content Director Jaime Jiménez Rión:

We are very excited to finally be able to announce this project and eager to share the result with our fans and lucha libre fans. Working with Rey Mysterio and ¡Viva Calavera! It has been a pleasure and we are sure that we have an incredible story to tell. There are many elements to highlight: Mexico as a central element when creating this project, the level of action, the characters and the risks that we have taken in order to make this story resonate and connect with many fans around the world. Booyaka!

From creators Hermanos Calavera of ¡Viva Calavera! (you can always tell something is a "press release quote" when one quote is attributed to multiple people):

It is a privilege for us to work on this project with one of our idols, Rey Mysterio, and in conjunction with Cartoon Network. Having the opportunity to tell this story in the context of lucha libre, with the action, epicity and emotion that we have always liked to see on screen is a dream come true. We hope that with this project we can bring a little Mexico, lucha libre and ourselves, to the whole world. Booyaka!

And from Rey Mysterio himself, the only one who didn't feel the need to finish his quote by shouting "booyaka":

After 35 years of career and multiple achievements, I was still missing something. I always wanted an animated series with the character of Rey Mysterio and when the Hermanos Calavera presented their idea to me, I was immediately captivated. Working with Cartoon Network has been incredible, I can't think of anyone better than this group to make this project a reality.

The eponymous show will be about the titular luchador fighting evil:

Rey Mysterio will tell the story of one of the most iconic luchador, a figure admired by all and star of the ring, but he will also delve into a great secret: unimaginable forces threaten our world and he will be a fundamental part of that fight. When their number one fan discovers this secret, together they will immerse themselves in a world where the excitement and adrenaline of wrestling coexists with mystery, mythology, history, magic and supernatural beings.

The show will air all over Latin America. However, it probably will not have an English dub, unfortunately, unless we start demanding it now, which we should absolutely do because this looks awesome.