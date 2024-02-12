Posted in: CBS, NFL, Opinion, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: biden, opinion, RFK Jr, robert f. kennedy jr, super bowl, trump

RFK Jr Apologizes to Kennedy Fam for Super Bowl Ad; Still Promoting It

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr apologized if a Super Bowl ad promoting him caused any family members pain - even as RFK, Jr continued to promote it.

It appears that Robert F. Kennedy Jr's 2024 POTUS run is having a bit of a Super PAC problem this year – and it's only February. Last month, The West Wing star Martin Sheen and iconic singer Dionne Warwick had to push back on advertising that promoted them attending a birthday/fundraising event for RFK Jr that they knew nothing about and never planned on attending. "The Indian Wells fundraiser is a PAC event," the RFK Jr campaign released in a statement about the controversy. "The campaign doesn't have anything to do with organizing of this event. The campaign has no knowledge of who is attending and can't confirm or deny anyone's participation, either as entertainment or as a guest."

That brings us to this weekend's Super Bowl LVIII, with Super PAC American Values 2024 buying ad time during the big game to promote RFK Jr. – but they did it by taking a '60s approach to make a connection between RFK Jr and John F. Kennedy that's deeper than just sharing a name. Personally, we found it to be more than just a bit creepy – especially in terms of everything else that had hit our screens before it. Now, RFK Jr. has taken to Twitter/X to apologize if the ad "caused anyone in my family pain," explaining that the campaign wasn't involved and isn't allowed to communicate with a Super PAC in accordance with FEC rules.

Except there's one big problem – RFK Jr still has the commercial pinned at the top of his Twitter/X account promoting the ad. "I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you," RFK Jr. wrote as his follow-up – and here's a look at the reality of the situation:

Here's a look at the apology that RFK Jr. posted over on Twitter/X to his family, followed by the tweet/x that was still pinned at the top of his account at the time of this writing:

I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Our momentum is growing. It's time for an Independent President to heal the divide in our country. 🇺🇸#Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/6rwXW3AwAp — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

