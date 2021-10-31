Rick and Morty: 10 Mortyest Mortys & Rickest Ricks; Some Non-Canon Fun

If you're like us, you've pretty much exhausted picking through Adult Swim's Rick and Morty two-episode, one-hour fifth season finale "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack" (check out our review here)- at least for now. But that means giving in to that time we all dread… "The In-Between Seasons" time. So with what we're assuming is a few months to kill, viewers are getting some new looks at Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo to help pass the time (and since it's Halloween, they're a ton of fun to check out while avoiding trick-or-treaters at your door).

So first up, Adult Swim has compiled what it's claiming are the Top 10 "Rickest Ricks" & "Mortyest Mortys" of all time. It's a fascinating list, some surprise picks while others were expected. And while we can't argue too much with the Morty pick (though we're still leaning towards "Death Crystal Morty"), the choice for top Rick isn't one we're willing to buy into:

Next up, we have a look at a collection of the non-canonical adventures (meaning you can enjoy them without having to go to your Charlie Kelly/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia conspiracy board) produced by the amazing stop-motion shorts animator Lee Hardcastle:

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

