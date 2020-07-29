Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom

We're not looking to throw any "bad luck mojo" at Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, but the show's been having a really good run of "goodness" lately. During the "How They Do It: 'Rick and Morty'" panel with Harmon and stars Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer at Comic-Con@Home, we had some intel shared on both the fifth and sixth seasons (as well as a preview). During Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, we were also treated to another "anime multiverse adventure" with "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider," directed by Takeshi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film.

Now Tuesday brings the Emmy Awards nominations, and guess what? Fourth season episode "The Vat of Acid Episode" has been nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. Directed by Jacob Hair and written by Jeff Loveness and Albro Lundy, the episode is joined in the category by Big Mouth's "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!," Bob's Burgers' "Pig Trouble In Little Tina," BoJack Horseman's "The View From Halfway Down," and The Simpsons' "Thanksgiving of Horror." Here's a look at Harmon's reaction post to he nomination, which throws a ton of love at the creative team for making that episode work. Following that, Loveness offers a sample of the brilliance that earned the Emmy attention.

During the Comic-Con@Home panel's discussion about the series, Harmon believes that both Beths are fine not knowing- but he's not quite buying it with Morty and Summer (though he said he had to "pinch it off" in the season finale to wrap things up). Speaking of "Clone Beth," Harmon also teased that there would be some "choice 'Clone Beth' fireworks" in season six (yes, you read that right), which he says they're "almost done writing." As for the fifth season, things are looking good as Harmon says they are "finalizing the finale." In the following fifth season preview, Rick is near death so it's up to Morty to save the day- and get back in time for a date with Jessica? Things don't quite go as plan, as the dimension-hoping duo end up facing Rick's previously-unknown nemesis… Mr. Nimbus?!?