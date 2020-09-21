Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty had its moment in the sun Friday night, making it two years in a row that the Adult Swim series walked away with Emmy award for Outstanding Animated Program at the virtual Creative Arts Emmys 2020 awards ceremony. Directed by Jacob Hair and written by Jeff Loveness and Albro Lundy, "The Vat of Acid Episode" walked away with the gold in a year that saw the nominee in a category with Big Mouth "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!," Bob's Burgers "Pig Trouble In Little Tina," BoJack Horseman "The View From Halfway Down," and The Simpsons "Thanksgiving of Horror."

So we're thinking that maybe all of that celebrating over the past 24 hours combined with a little bit of "cabin fever" that was coming into play when the 2020 Emmy Awards checked in with Rick and Morty to find out how they've been holding up. With both properly sporting masks, Rick let the viewing audience know they've been busy scrubbing down food- before Morty hits him with a pretty essential question. With a COVID pandemic kicking the living crap out of the world for the past six months, why hasn't Rick stepped in to do anything about it.

His response was one that would make the budget-crunchers at Adult Swim smile with pride: having to wear masks is saving the show's budget a ton since they don't have to bother animating anyone's mouths. Folks, we're talking a reality so shocking that- dare we say it? there might be a conspiracy to hide the truth, because the video that was posted by ABC was pulled down mere minutes later. Thankfully, the investigative team at BCTV was able to grab these screencaps before everything went radio silent. Release the "Emmy Rick" cut, ABC and the Television Academy!

***UPDATE*** Oh. Never mind. They put it back up. You can find it at the end of the screencaps:

Here's a look at what Harmon and Roiland had to say about the win, with huge amounts of appreciation given to the episode's creative team as well as the other nominees in their category:

Meanwhile, Loveness went with a simple yet effective one word, three image response to his Emmys win:

Those officially recognized for the award also include Mike McMahan, Scott Marder, Keith Crofford, Rick Mischel, Richard Grieve, Mike Lazzo, Rob Schrab, James Siciliano, Wes Archer, Michael Waldron, Nick Rutherford, Lee Harting, Ollie Green, Sydney Ryan, J. Michael Mendel, and Nathan Litz.