Rick and Morty Has Some Thoughts on U.S. TikTok Ban, Tech Bros & More

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty tackled the U.S. TikTok ban, tech bros, and China with some help from S04E02: "The Old Man and the Seat."

These days, if you want a better understanding of the world around us, you've got a better shot of getting it from the folks who make us laugh than what's out there passing themselves off as "news networks." So were we surprised to see Adult Swim's Rick and Morty checking in with their perspective on what the deal is with TikTok in the U.S.? Nope – but we were impressed with how well Season 4 Episode 2: "The Old Man and the Seat" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Michael Waldron) really works when it comes to what's going down. If you missed the news, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the law banning TikTok here in The States beginning on January 19th if app owner ByteDance doesn't divest from it. Those who support the law say that TikTok has become a direct pipeline of personal data to the Chinese Government. Incoming POTUS Donald Trump seems to be looking for a way to save the app, and TikTok is making sure it's playing nice with Trump with a presence and investment in his now-indoors inauguration.

Here's a look at the clip from "The Old Man and the Seat" that offers an interesting perspective on the TikTok matter as well as some "bigger picture" issues – followed by a look back at a featurette showing how the episode came together:

Rick and Morty Season 8: New York Comic Con 2024 Updates

What else did we learn about the Emmy Award-winning animated series during the NYCC 2024 panel? Beyond Season 8, Marder shared that the team was "almost done writing the first pass of Season 10." And as we previously reported, Rick and Morty will be back for Seasons 11 and 12. In terms of the panel itself, there were a number of interesting teases, previews, and updates. Grammer teased that we will be seeing a Summer-focused episode – and another new side to the character. Parnell confirmed a Jerry-focused episode and teased that a holiday will be spotlighted that usually doesn't get a lot of attention. Cardoni teased some new versions of Rick, while Chalke dropped that she got to play a third type of Beth in the second episode. Belden and Cardoni then segue into an impromptu exchange between Rick and Morty as Morty tries to resist entering "The Vault of Spoilers" (nicely representing just how cautious everyone was about possibly even getting close to a spoiler.

