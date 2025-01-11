Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Evil Morty, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Our Game-Changing Evil Morty Endgame Pitch

Now that we know we're going to have Adult Swim's Rick and Morty around for a few more seasons, here's our Evil Morty endgame scenario.

October 2024's New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) was a good time to be a fan of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, with series co-creator/EP Dan Harmon, showrunner/EP Scott Marder, and voice actors Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell having a whole lot to offer during their appearance. Along with more seasons being ordered (Seasons 11 & 12), we were also treated to an animatics preview of Season 8 (which you can check out above). Now that we know that we're going to have the dimension-hopping duo back for at least four more seasons, we're blowing the dust off a theory/idea we had regarding that eighth season that we're more convinced than ever could be a great way to creatively refresh the Emmy Award-winning series (not that the writers need our help). Of course, it involves Evil Morty and the Omega Device…

Back in S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick," we learn that Rick was looking to tap into the afterlife for a lifetime supply of infinite power, something he's been very vocal about since the series pretty much started. But what if Rick was looking for an endless supply of power for a much more personal reason? We learned back during S07E05: "Unmortricken" that Rick Prime had used the Omega Device to erase Beth from every dimension – could Rick be looking to reverse it? Of course, to do that, Rick would also most likely need to get his hands on the Omega Device – now in the hands of Evil Morty – which would mean defying Evil Morty's warning about not coming after him. Still with me? Good… because this is where is gets a little twisted.

Rick and Morty end up tracking down Evil Morty, resulting in some very cool fight scenes and some excellent debates about power and responsibility – with Evil Morty making some strong points about Rick being the last person to wield that kind of power. Seeing Rick and Morty as possibly the greatest threat to the universes, Evil Morty chooses to jump into the Omega Device. At first, Rick sees the move as erasing Morty from all of existence – before Evil Morty drops the bomb that he's enhanced himself with enough Rick genetics over the years that he's the "best of both worlds." Unfortunately for Rick and Morty, the big reveal comes too late for them to do anything about it. Except… we think that maybe Rick could have a contingency plan in place.

We know that Marta-Morty was left alive in a constantly running Roy game at Blips and Chitz (S06E02: "Rick: A Mort Well Lived") and that Memory Rick (from S05E08: "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort") was left behind in Jerry's mind in S07E02: "The Jerrick Trap." Could there be a "Booger AIDS" file out there that could turn those lives back into our Rick and Morty? On one hand, it closes the book on the Evil Morty saga – while on the other hand, we get a chance to see how Rick and Morty deal with being the only versions of themselves moving forward.

Rick and Morty Season 8: New York Comic Con 2024 Updates

What else did we learn about the Emmy Award-winning animated series during the NYCC 2024 panel? Beyond Season 8, Marder shared that the team was "almost done writing the first pass of Season 10." And as we previously reported, Rick and Morty will be back for Seasons 11 and 12. In terms of the panel itself, there were a number of interesting teases, previews, and updates. Grammer teased that we will be seeing a Summer-focused episode – and another new side to the character. Parnell confirmed a Jerry-focused episode and teased that a holiday will be spotlighted that usually doesn't get a lot of attention. Cardoni teased some new versions of Rick, while Chalke dropped that she got to play a third type of Beth in the second episode. Belden and Cardoni then segue into an impromptu exchange between Rick and Morty as Morty tries to resist entering "The Vault of Spoilers" (nicely representing just how cautious everyone was about possibly even getting close to a spoiler.

