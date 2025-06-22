Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Our Real-Time Thoughts on S08E05 "Cryo Mort a Rickver"

Here's a look at our real-time thoughts on tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8, S08E05: "Cryo Mort a Rickver."

Before we jump into our real-time thoughts on tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8, I just wanted to throw out a cheap plug for our update from earlier today. Series co-creator Dan Harmon and Showrunner Scott Marder discuss the dig the Emmy Award-winning series got in on Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during last week's episode and the animated series' approach to making meta jokes and references. With that out of the way, we can focus on what this week's chapter, S08E05: "Cryo Mort a Rickver" (written by Heather Anne Campbell and directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca), has to offer.

Based on the official overview and previews released this week, our dimension-hopping duo have their thieving sights set on a ship filled with cryosleeping rich and influential folks who fled their dying planet. Not-so-small problem? It seems that they're very light sleepers, turning a no-brainer snatch-and-grab into something way more complicated than it needed to be. That said, it technically didn't have to be that way, and it's something I wanted to touch on quickly before getting to my real-time thoughts on S08E05: "Cryo Mort a Rickver."

Could we debate the morality behind Rick's plan to just blow the ship and take what's in the vault? Absolutely, though Rick alluded to them essentially draining their planet dry and then slipping out the back door before everything went south. That's not the kind of thing that will help on the sympathy level. But we see Morty pushing back on Rick's plan, leading to a scuffle and their plans going to shit, and it begs the question. When will Morty realize that his random moments of righteous morality almost always end up causing more damage than what was happening before he got himself involved? And it's not like the dude doesn't already have a lot of unnecessary blood on his hands.

Rick and Morty S08E05: "Cryo Mort a Rickver" Random Thoughts

COOL GEEK STUFF ALERT: The animatics for this episode were used for an early preview of the season, from back in 2024:

Yeah, I would've run away, too. Can't blame Morty. Being yelled at by Rick can be dehumanizing.

"Give him a week, tops." Yeah, Rick might need a check-up.

I'm liking the old-school vibe to the episode, seeing Rick and Morty pulling off some fucked up stuff.

So Rick's a "Takee" and Morty's a "Makee," and Morty (once again) is becoming the voice of the resistance.

LOL Rick's actually feeling bad, with that "love" scene an especially nice touch.

Look, I'm not saying that this episode speaks loudly about what's going on in the U.S. right now… but this episode speaks loudly about what's going on in the U.S. right now.

Also, it's pretty clear that Rick is still processing some family issues (wonder if he's still seeing Dr. Wong?).

Once again, Rick and Morty find a way to bring the people together – to kill them. Oh, and of course, the vault was empty.

Okay, I did not see the real kid and the janitor being the ones who ripped off the shop while everyone was sleeping.

So is the excitement about a "Space Race" like "The Cannonball Run"?

We're going to have to throw "Smokey and the Bandit" into the thematic mix, too.

Nice seeing "family white privilege" still exists in the future (that's sarcasm).

I appreciate how Rick guaranteed everyone would work together: intense pain and death otherwise.

"In two days, you were a better son than Jimmy ever was": you know that hit Rick hard.

A fun episode that wore its themes on its sleeves, while still being fun, twisted, entertaining, and heartfelt.

