Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Our Season 8 Finale Thoughts; Harmon Teases Season 10

Along with our thoughts on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8 finale "Hot Rick," we have a quick production update on Seasons 9 and 10.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 8 finale "Hot Rick" leaves fans questioning Jerry's heartfelt memories of Rick.

Keith David returns as President Curtis in a new animated spinoff from Rick and Morty producers Harmon and Siciliano.

Production on Rick and Morty Season 9 is well underway, with dialogue already being recorded for upcoming episodes.

Dan Harmon teases standout episodes in Season 10, promising timeless stories rather than trendy hot-topic plots.

Before we take a look at why Jerry has memories of Rick being a loving father and grandfather in the Season 8 finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, it seems like a good time to check out what the future holds for the long-running, Emmy Award-winning animated series. First up, the surprise news hit during San Diego Comic-Con that Keith David is reprising his role as President Curtis for an adult animated series of the same name from Rick and Morty EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano. The series follows President Andre Curtis and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick could never be bothered with, with David being joined by Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community). The news regarding the main series is even more promising.

With the eighth season wrapping tonight, Showrunner Scott Marder's team has already begun recording dialogue for the ninth season, and the writers are already at work on Season 10. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon shared a slight downside to being so far ahead of things production-wise, while also complimenting a number of the tenth season's episodes. "There's episodes of season 10 that I'm already so excited about, and that's a frustrating thing of being on schedule in animation: 'Can we fast-forward time so people can get a look at this bad boy?'" Harmon joked. "I don't know if that's sad for the listeners to hear. They're like, 'Why are you three years ahead?' That means that you're not going to get that amazing [Jeffrey] Epstein episode," he added, addressing the complaint that working far in advance makes it impossible to hit on trending hot topics. "We're not going to have hot-topic stuff. We stay timeless."

Rick and Morty Season 8 Finale: Random "Hot Rick" Thoughts

Wow. So "The Omega Effect" fucks with Rick's memories of Diane, and that Beth "only thinks" she remembers her mom.

Wow. We've got some serious callbacks in this episode (and we kinda dig Memory Rick).

Rick removing memories of Diane from his mind to help him move on and possibly find love again is heartbreaking and understandable – and vibes like it's not a good idea.

Summer's going to love Cannonball Run. Just sayin'.

"This is how we stay a family" just sounds so wrong right now… is Space Beth really dead?!?

None of this is going to sit well with Rick psychologically. The dude's trying to make some type of effort to move on, and look what it's created. I'm worried where this season finale might leave things with the family. Was Space Beth's death a line that was crossed from which no one can come back?

Whew! Thank god for robot spines!

It's an impressive way to end the season, going with an emotional and psychological cliffhanger rather than something storyline-related. The idea of Rick being able to move on in a personal way is an interesting one, but not nearly as fascinating as Beth's current state with the closure she's had with her father over the past several episodes. Also, the idea of Memory Rick and Memory Diane being out there makes for some interesting future storyline possibilities. Even the end credits, with Amy Poopybutthole working with the government to prove that her husband had been replaced, have us interested in seeing it all play out in a much larger way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!