Rick and Morty – Rick Sanchez: The Man, The Myth, The Insults

As you got a chance to preview during Christmas, we've reached the time of the year when two things happen. First, we start getting "Best Of" lists of everything you could possibly think of, from the past year and beyond. The second thing we get is the streaming services pushing to get as big of a chunk of your viewing time as possible over the holiday run. So keep both of those things in mind when you check out HBO Max's look at some of the more venomous putdowns from Rick Sanchez during his run on Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Emmy-winning Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. Though if we're being honest, you could just post the entire episode S03E04 "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender" and we'd be fine.

So for the best of the best (or worst, if you're on the receiving end) that Rick's had to offer (so far), here's a look at his best insults- all of which (and more) you can check out on HBO Max as our Season 6 watch continues…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | Rick's Best Insults | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEPgFEHWDdY)

On Christmas Day, we shared a look at all the moments that Morty was thirsting for Jessica, made even more heartbreaking considering we know where it ends up going (at least for now):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 5 Seasons of Pining for Jessica | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5A4EV_JnxI)

Then we had a clip making the argument that while Mr. Goldenfold may be a very active dreamer he's not exactly going to be winning any "Best Teacher" awards any time soon:

And we wrapped things up with a rundown of Rick's cool & questionable catch-phrases from over the seasons:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick's Weird Made-up Sounding Catchphrases | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9vit0sfeRA)

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_246-G6DnuY)

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai and Shogun Part 2 | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jc184olN9Yg)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)