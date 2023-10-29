Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Review, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, episode 3, Review, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty S07E03 Review: Rick Sanchez: (Slow) Change Agent

Rick has issues with boundaries and shows just how much of a work-in-progress he is in Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E03 "Air Force Wong."

It's not like Rick Sanchez isn't trying. Setting aside the fact that he replaced himself with a Rickbot during S06E09: "A Rick in King Mortur's Mort," we've seen the dimension-hopping self-proclaimed god actually begin to accept the fact that having a family is key. In fact, based on what he had to share with Morty in S06E10: "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation," it sounds like that lack of a personal foundation is the path that leads to Rick Prime. And let's not forget just how much he's embraced therapy – in large part because Dr. Wong isn't quite like anyone he's met before. So when Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E03: "Air Force Wong" presents Rick with the possibility that two very important people in his life – The President & Dr. Wong – might develop personal lines of their own, you can just imagine how well he would react to it. Because in many ways, that "threat" hits upon a fear that Rick's carried since before we first met him.

During the Season 6 finale, Rick laid that fear right at Morty's feet in a scene filled with rage & hurt, as Rick lays out how being called "boring" lays the groundwork for letting people get too close – and paying the price for it. So after an episode that offered a twisted & touching take on the Jerry/Rick dynamic, this weekend's chapter puts Rick through the paces to see just how much of a changed man he truly is – and you know what that means, right? Yup, time to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throw down an image spoiler buffer as we throw down some random thoughts & observations on "Air Force Wong" and how the adult animated series continues to impress.

Rick and Morty S07E03 "Air Force Wong" Thoughts & Observations

No one's going to look me in the eye and tell me that Rick hasn't benefitted from his one-on-ones with Dr. Wong. And yes, those are definitely some serious overprotective vibes coming through:

Well, we definitely weren't expecting Rick to have to deal with a personal life on two levels. With all of the women in the world, is The President really into Dr. Wong or is is a passive-aggressive move on the POTUS's part? And we did not have Unity returning on our Season 7 scorecard – and she's there because she's worried about Rick because of what she's been hearing about Rick hunting Rick Prime?!? Yeah, that's definitely an ominous sign…

Just to be clear? As much as we want to call The President a "big bad," we really can't because… well, is he really that different from Rick (minus the portal gun)?

That scene between Rick and Summer was a double-heartbreaker. We had Rick literally yelling out for his need for boundaries, but taking it out on the one person who just wanted to check on how he was doing.

AND THERE IT IS! Of course, Dr. Wong is the one to put it best – it might be going slowly, but Rick really is changing. Just the fact that Rick brought Dr. Wong along as some kind of proof was a big step in and of itself. But you can't help but understand why Unity would have some trust issues – even if he learned to finally trust her.

It seemed only fitting that the two most messed up dudes on the show would end up drinking in The White House, as The President realizes that maybe Rick's on the right path when it comes to therapy

